Oscar-winning actor, Gene Hackman, wife, dog found dead at home

Oscar-winning actor, Gene Hackman, 95, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog were found dead in their Santa Fe home in New Mexico, United States of America.

The death of the Oscar-winning actor, his wife and dog was confirmed by Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, in a statement.

Mendoza said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

“This is an active investigation, however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Hackman was known for iconic roles in movies like: The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

He was a two time Academy Award winner and retired from acting in 2004.

