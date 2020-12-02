Ex-Super Eagles’ player, Osaze Odemwinge, has taken to his Instagram to call out former teammate Nwankwo Kanu’s wife, Amara, for chasing him on social media.

The former West Brom star alleged in his post that Amara has been sending him messages in his DM without the consent of her husband, Kanu.

In the post, Odemwinge said it is highly unacceptable for a woman of Amara’s caliber to send messages to another man, insisting that she ought to have gotten approval from Kanu before sliding into his DM.

He wrote: “The reason why Nigeria is in this state. Too many want to be like America. God turned his back at America as things stand. Destruction is upon her. How can a wife of a legend like @kingkanu4 be chasing me for a chat relentlessly (check ur DM check your DM) na by force? @amarakanu.

“Your husband has my number and it’s not in our culture to msg another man without asking your husband. Moreover u r wearing arsenal kit and he can ask them for advice about knee surgery because he also suffered from similar issues.

“Your son can’t have a cross on his neck and make those hand signs. That’s fake Christianity if you didn’t know ok. Our people selling their own to conform to African American.

“Those there have been modified by Hollywood and are no more Africans. They don’t even want to associate with Africa with their billions in accounts. How many of them visited Africa in the last 50 years? Shouldn’t NBA all star match take place in Nigeria at least once?

“Shouldn’t they be interested to know where their ancestors came from? Set your own trend Naija u r more special than America. #prayfornigeria #naija #nigeria @amarakanu why why why Amara (Delailah). We love our strong man Papilo.

“Wash your hands well oh. And most importantly, your hearts as I am preaching to many now.

“Nigeria is more precious to God than America.”

Meanwhile, Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara, has begged Odemwinge to take down the post, adding that her husband Kanu is aware of her constant message to him.

She wrote: “@odemwingie_81 oh no no no. Kindly take this post down. @kingkanu4 is fully aware of this. We want to talk to you as a family.”