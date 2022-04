Various reports out of Turkey said Bright Osayi-Samuel would be rewarded with a Super Eagles call-up after the top form he has displayed as a converted right back by Fenerbache.

The player will soon get the invitation he has been waiting for, according to Fotomac.

The Istanbul giants bought osayi-Samuel as a right winger from English Championship side QPR.

He has thus far netted three goals and provided six assists in 59 appearances for Fenerbache.