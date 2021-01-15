Celtic and Rangers target Bright Osayi-Samuel has agreed to join Fenerbahce at the end of his contract with QPR.

The attacker had been watched by both sides of the Glasgow divide with pre-contracts being considered by both outfits.

Now, though, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have landed the playmaker who is expected to join the club at the end of the season.

QPR manager Mark Warburton had wanted the player to sign a new deal at Loftus Road and remain in the Championship beyond this season but Osayi-Samuel stalled during discussions on a handful of occasions and it became clear he would leave.

Both Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard and their respective recruitment teams had hoped to entice the promising 23-year-old to Glasgow but his move elsewhere has now been agreed.

He becomes the second player from down south in as many weeks to decide on a different club despite interest from Scotland’s big two.

Last week, Alfie Doughty agreed to join Stoke City in a deal worth in the region of £600,000 plus add-ons.

Celtic had offered cash for the player in the summer and were waiting to offer him a pre-contract this month.

Rangers also joined the race late on but he decided to go with Michael O’Neill at Stoke.