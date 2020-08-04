President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Rabiu, on his 60th birthday.

The President, in a congratulatory message in Abuja on Tuesday, said he joined the family and friends of Rabiu to celebrate the milestone heralded by years of hard work and commitment to building the Nigerian economy.

In the message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari also congratulated the business magnate for his foresight in investing extensively in agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and real estate.

According to him, these investments have translated into strengthening the pillars of the economy, bolstering the government’s diversification efforts and creating chains of subsidiary industries and business outfits.

He also extolled Rabiu’s large-heartedness in always investing in people and institutions.

The President further commended him for the construction of clinics, schools and religious houses and consistent financial interventions in the fight against pandemics like polio virus, Ebola and COVID-19.

“Rabiu’s diligence and business acumen continues to inspire many, and his propensity for creating opportunities for others to prosper is legendary,” he said.

Buhari urged him to remain focused on his vision of a greater and better Nigeria.

The President prayed that the almighty God would reward him with longer life, good health and more wisdom.