OSAF hails Justice Adeigbe as Osogbo-born jurist retires from Osun judiciary

A body of Osogbo-born professionals, home and abroad, under the auspices of the Osogbo Affairs Forum has felicitated with a retiring judge of the Osun State High Court, Justice Moshud Adekunle Adeigbe, as he exits the State Judiciary.

In a press statement signed by the Convener of the Forum, Prince Hameed Oyegbade, and its Steering Committee Chairman, Abdulrahman Okunade, the body noted with excitement that the retiring judge is bowing out of service with his head held high.

It said: “In an era when allegation of corruption on the bench swings around like the ancient barber’s chair, it is gratifying to know that Justice Moshud Adekunle Adeigbe is leaving the service without any allegation of breach of oath of office dogging his steps. He is reported to be one of the judges whose aversion for shady and unprofessional conducts is well-known.”

The jurist is leaving the bench at the mandatory age of 65 years, but the Forum believes he is not tired as it expresses its hope of seeing a more active Adeigbe even in retirement.

The statement said: “His Lordship, retired Justice Adeigbe is a perfect example of one who can rightly be described as retired but not tired. He is renowned to be a hardworking and energetic judge while on the bench. And even in retirement, he is still bubbling with uncommon energy for his age. We wish His Lordship a peaceful and exciting retirement, just as we look forward to his sterling contributions to the development of Osogbo community, Osun State at large and Nigeria in general.”

Justice started as a journalist and had a very successful career as a media man.

He was later called to the bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Adeigbe practised actively as a lawyer for many years before he later joined the High Court bench of Osun State in August 2006.

Even at retirement, he still serves as the Chairman of the committee to review the Osun State Amended (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2008.