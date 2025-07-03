Ortom’s ally, Olofu resigns from PDP

David Olofu, former Commissioner for Finance and Budget (2015-2023) under the immediate past Benue governor, Chief Samuel Ortom, has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Olofu announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Edikwu Ward 2 Chairman, Apa Local Government Area, which he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Makurdi.

He is the former chairman of the Forum of State Commissioners for Finance of Nigeria (2019 – 2023).

Olofu said his decision to leave the party was to enable him to exercise his freedom of association as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 30th June, 2025.

Also Read:

“This decision has become necessary as I move to exercise my right to freedom of association enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I have done this in the interest of Edikwu Ward 2, Apa Local Government Area, Benue South Senatorial District, and indeed Benue State,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olofu was a Senior Technical Adviser to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (2023 – 2024).

NAN also reports that Olofu is currently the leader of the new coalition in Apa LG (NAN).

Post Views: 12