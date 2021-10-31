Ortom visits Senator Orji Kalu in Abuja + Photos

Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in his residence in Abuja.

On arrival, the governor was received by Kalu in company of his wife. Although a long time ally and friend, this is Ortom’s first visit to the residence of the Senate Chief Whip since he became Governor of Benue state .

The nocturnal meeting between Governor Ortom and Senator Kalu was held behind closed doors.

Details of the visit are yet to be disclosed as of the time of filing this report.