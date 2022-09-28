Ortom speaks on report he has parted ways with Wike

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has denied reports that he has parted ways with his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, over the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Governor made his position known when he spoke with newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Tuesday.

Ortom spoke after a meeting with the Jemgbagh people of Zone B Senatorial District of the state.

He said: “In Benue State, we do not have any problem.

“From bottom to top, we are good to go as far as our party is concerned.

“The BoT members were here some few days ago and we deliberated on the matter.

“They sought my opinion first to know what my thinking was about the crisis.

“I told them that truth as far as I am concerned.

“And they took it with passion and also asked me for recommendations, which I gave.

“That was it all.

“That was done and I hoped that they will do justice to it so that our party will take over power in 2023.

“But the headline that I have split with Nyesom: I just came back from London with Wike this morning (Tuesday).

“We are friends and I still maintain my stand on what I said.

“I have not moved away from there.

“That I still sympathise with Wike on the injustice meted on him.

“Politics is about interest and where your interest is not protected, you have a right to protest and I think that is what is happening.

“The party leadership has not been fair to Governor Wike based on activities that took place during and after the convention.

“We have not been able to deploy adequately the internal conflict mechanism to resolve those issue and this is all I have been saying.

“I sympathise with him and still stand with him that the leadership of the party at the national level should do the same thing.

“In politics, nothing can be late.

“No matter how difficult it may seem that if everybody brings down himself to the level to getting others who are aggrieved.

“And to say that some of us are not happy with the injustice that have been meted, we remain committed to PDP and I feel that the right thing should be done to put us together.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Wike’s group had called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

The request was based on the argument that the National Chairman and presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections cannot be from the same zone.

Wike has also accused Ayu of allegedly playing ignoble roles in the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.