Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Wednesday signed the 2021 N134 billion budget of the state into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the budget was made up of N91.5 billion recurrent expenditure and N42.7 billion capital expenditure.

Performing the ceremony at the Government House Makurdi, Ortom expressed gratitude to the state House of Assembly and the people for their continuous support to his administration.

Ortom had on November 5 presented the 2021 budget of N132.5billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The House however, increased the budget by N1.7 billion, raising the final figure to N134 billion.