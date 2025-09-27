Ortom, NOA DG, others are panelists at GOCOP 2025 Conference

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced that Chief Samuel Ortom, former Governor of Benue State, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, Registrar, Baze University, Abuja; Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Director, Institute of Continuing Education (UNILAG); and Alhaji Lanre Issa-Orilu, Director-General (DG) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), will serve as panelists at the upcoming GOCOP 2025 Conference.

The theme of the 2025 GOCOP conference is: “Reconciling Campaign Promises with Governance Realities: Challenges and Prospects.”

The Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

The conference, Nweke said, will take place on October 9, 2025 at 10am at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He recalled that GOCOP had earlier announced that the Keynote Speaker will be Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and immediate past Governor of Katsina State.