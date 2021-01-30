Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has expressed shock over the death of the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Benue State Council, Victoria Asher.

Asher died on Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, after a surgery.

Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Saturday in Makurdi, said the death of Asher was “a painful loss not only to the media community but to the entire state.”

He described the late NUJ Chairman as a hardworking woman who related well with others and stood for excellence in her profession.

The governor stated that the government and people of Benue would miss Asher’s contributions to the state.

He prayed God to grant her eternal rest and give her husband, the family and colleagues, particularly the Benue State Council of NUJ, the strength to bear the loss.