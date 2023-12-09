Ortom mourns Appeal Court Justice slated for appointment to Supreme Court

A former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has described the death of Justice Joseph Ikyegh as “a huge and painful loss to Nigeria”.

Ortom’s reaction to the jurist’s exit is contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Terver Akase.

Ikyegh was, until his death, a Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division.

He was among the 22 Justices of the Court Appeal recently shortlisted for elevation to the Supreme Court.

Ortom, in the statement in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday, described Ikyegh as “a distinguished Justice, who was known for his sound judgments, forthrightness and commitment to the rule of law”.

According to him, the Benue State-born jurist made outstanding contributions to the administration of justice and would be remembered for fairness, integrity and excellence in jurisprudence.

“It was in recognition of his exemplary service to the nation that he was recently listed among the 22 Justices of the Court of Appeal to be elevated to the Supreme Court,” he pointed out.

Ortom prayed for the peaceful rest of the deceased, while praying to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.