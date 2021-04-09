Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has inaugurated the N1.6 billion remodelled ultra-modern Tor Tiv Palace in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of Tiv.

Performing the ceremony on Thursday at the palace in Gboko, Ortom said the construction of a standard Oche Indoma palace was underway.

The governor commended the 14 Tiv speaking local government areas for providing financial support with the state’s assistance to realise the dream.

He also lauded the contractor and the technical team for executing the project according to the contract specifications.

Speaking earlier, Tor Tiv the fifth, Prof. James Ayatse, commended the governor for building a befitting palace for the Tiv Paramount Ruler.

Ayatse also thanked the governor for completing the project in spite of the financial hiccups and challenges during the course of the project

He said: “On behalf of the Tiv nation, I would like to thank Governor Ortom and his administration for accepting to be used by God in this great work of reconstruction and provision of befitting palace for the Paramount Ruler of the Tiv.

“We applaud the infrastructural development strides of your administration as evidenced by the numerous projects across the length and breath of the state.”

In his goodwill message, the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Isa Agwai, said he has enjoyed good relationship with his closest neighbours the Tiv people over the years.

Agwai said the new palace was a shining example to all governors to give the traditional institution its deserved respect.

According to him, the Tor Tiv Palace was the best palace in the country and commended the governor for giving the throne unimaginable respect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Enugu and Sokoto, the Speaker of House of Representatives and two others were earlier conferred chieftaincy titles at the event.

NAN also reports that Governor Nyeson Wike, Governor Abdullahi Sule, Governor Aminu Tambuwal had earlier inaugurated three township roads in Gboko.