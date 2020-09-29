Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Tuesday swore in his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kenneth Achabo.

He replaces Jerome Shimbe, who died on September 14.

He was aged 64.

Ortom, in a speech at the ceremony, said Achabo was appointed “on merit” after considering the need for the fair sharing of political appointments.

He said: “We considered Atabo the best for the job in the spirit of fair play.

“His wealth of experience and sound character also gave him a huge advantage.”

He urged the adviser to always do the right thing, pointing out that the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs was “a very sensitive one”.

The governor warned his appointees against corrupt tendencies, declaring that the menace was a monster that must be collectively eliminated.

He cautioned government appointees against neglecting people in their constituencies.

Ortom said: “We must imbibe the spirit of sharing the little we have with them.

“We must keep everyone close.”

Achabo, in his remarks, promised to “do the right thing” always, so as to make the governor proud.