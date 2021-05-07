Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Friday in Makurdi expressed shock and sadness over the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, Ortom said the demise of the young and vibrant pastor was a huge loss to the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the entire Church in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the government and people of Benue State, I console the father of the deceased, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and encourage him to take solace in the fact that his son followed his footsteps in the service of God and died as a servant of the Lord,” Ortom said.

He said the avalanche of condolences and tributes from Nigerians home and abroad who knew Pastor Dare Adeboye attested to his good reputation as a man who was truly loved by the people.

Ortom prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the painful loss.