Ortom expresses disappointment over polls postponement

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has expressed disappointment over the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Ortom expressed the disappointment while speaking with journalists in Makurdi on Saturday.

He said he regretted INEC’s alleged disregard for the suffering of the masses as occasioned by the postponement.

He said that voters living outside their voting areas had already travelled far and wide to exercise their franchise.

He said: ““We will no longer allow the will of the people to be truncated.”

Also reacting, the Benue Coordinator of the Coalition of Civil Society Organization, Josephine Habba, also expressed disappointment over the development.

Habba said many Nigerians including him had already trooped out early hours of Saturday before the election the postponement.