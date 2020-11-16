The Benue Government says the appointment of Prof. Tor Iorapuu as the new Vice Chancellor of the state university, was purely based on merit.

Gov. Samuel Ortom said this on Monday in Makurdi, when he received a delegation from the University of Jos led by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Tanko Ishaya.

The governor said that the new vice chancellor came from UniJos, from where the state university had benefited immensely in terms of expertise and manpower.

Ishaya said that the visit was to thank Ortom for appointing their colleague to head the state institution and to congratulate him on the appointment.

He said that Iorapuu had been a great asset to UniJos.

Until his appointment, Irapuu was a lecturer at the University of Jos.