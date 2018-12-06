Ortom congratulates Lobi Stars FC for defeating UMS de Loum of Cameroun

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has congratulated Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi for their 2-0 victory over UMS de Loum of Cameron.

The club’s victory was in the Confederation of African Football Champions League match played on Wednesday in Enugu.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, issued the congratulatory message to newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi.

Ortom described the determination of Lobi Stars players to win the game despite travelling by road for many hours to Enugu as laudable.

He said that the team had to travel to Enugu because the Camerounian side was denied landing permit at the Makurdi Airport.

That forced CAF to move the match to the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, he said.

He said: “The commitment of the team not to let the sudden change of the match venue which made them to embark on a stressful night journey to Enugu to play the next day was a demonstration of uncommon patriotism, selflessness and professionalism.

“The people and government of Benue State are proud of the management, players and the entire Lobi Stars team.

“Ortom assures them that his administration will provide the support the club members needed as they prepare to travel to Kenya to face Gor Mahia FC in the next Champions League’ game.”

Ortom advised the team to go all the way to win the biggest club trophy on the African continent for Benue people, in particular, and the country at large.