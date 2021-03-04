Benue Gov. Samuel Ortom on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his directive to security operatives to shoot on sight, anyone illegally in possession AK47 rifles.

Ortom gave the commendation in Makurdi when the Chairman, Governing Board, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Adamu Kyuka, paid him a courtesy visit.

President Buhari on Wednesday ordered security operatives to shoot on sight anyone carrying AK47 rifles illegally in the country.

Ortom said the president’s order would reduce criminality, banditry and militia herders’ attacks in Benue communities as well as in other parts of the country.

According to the governor, the order will also make the communities safer for displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

“I commend Mr President for his recent order against those bearing AK47 rifles.

“This I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditry and militia herdsmen attacks on our farming communities,’’ the governor said.

He stressed that President Buhari had done the right thing by listening to calls by concerned Nigerians on the need for the Federal Government to act faster and decisively to save the country from degenerating into anarchy.

“I don’t only criticise. I also commend where necessary. And I want to say shame on those sycophants who were bashing me for writing to Mr President because he has finally heeded my advice,’’ the governor noted.

Ortom said Nigeria belongs to all her citizens and only justice and equity anchored on the rule of law could guarantee the unity and stability of the country.

Earlier, Prof. Kyuda commended the Benue government for judiciously applying funds accruing to the state for education.

Kyuda said he was impressed with the new face of primary schools in the state, adding that education is germane to every development.

He said that from available records, Benue teachers were very qualified and the governor should engage additional quality teachers.

Kyuda expressed regret that the harsh economic situation in the country occasioned by COVID-19, made the Federal Government to withdraw N20 billion from UBEC’s budget for 2021.

The chairman also appealed to Nigerian governors to look for alternative ways of revenue generation for developmental purposes.