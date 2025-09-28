Orsu, Isseke rising from agonies of insecurity, by Enyinnaya Appolos

Not too long ago, the heartbreaking videos that emerged from Isseke in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and Orsu in Imo State told a story of fear, violence, and abandonment. These once-thriving communities were turned into ghost towns by criminal separatist gangs who seized ancestral homelands, terrorised families, and used villages as operational hideouts for their criminal and bloody trade.

The images of empty markets, deserted schools, burnt, and abandoned homes captured the agony of a people forced to flee their own heritage.

But today, new videos are emerging. This time, not of fear and despair, but of courage and resilience. The people of Isseke and Orsu are returning home. They are boldly reclaiming their ancestral lands, standing up against terror, and declaring to the world that their heritage cannot be erased or obliterated by the criminality of a few. This homecoming is not only symbolic, it is historic. It signals the never-say-die spirit of Ndigbo. It shows that the dark days are giving way to dawn, that a battered people have chosen not to surrender, but to rebuild.

This is a welcome development, one that deserves thunderous commendation. I wholeheartedly congratulate the people of Orsu and Isseke for their bravery and determination to ensure that peace and security are restored in their homeland.

But beyond celebration, there is an urgent moral duty. Where are the loud voices that condemned insecurity when it ravaged Ala Igbo? Where are the political leaders who never missed an opportunity to lament? Where are the community chiefs, the religious leaders, the youth activists, the journalists, the bloggers and those in the diaspora who filled social media with tales of terror, fear, hopelessness and failure of our homeland?

Also Read:

Now is the time to show true leadership and courage, not in lamentation, but in recognition, encouragement, celebration and identification. Unless some of them were only grandstanding, paying lip service and playing politics with the tragic reality that befell us.

We must not only speak when our land is bleeding; we must also speak when healing begins. Leadership is not only about pointing out what is wrong; it is also about affirming what is right. By commending this progress, leaders at home and abroad will not only encourage the returning communities, but also send a clear message that Ala Igbo celebrates courage, unity, and resilience.

To the diaspora community: your voices are powerful. You amplified the insecurity back home, often painting Ala Igbo in the darkest colours. Now, use that same energy to amplify the good news—that our people are returning, that our communities are rebuilding, and that the war waged against our people by criminal separatist agitators is gradually fading. Balance the narrative. Give hope, not just despair.

To the federal and state governments, much is expected. While the efforts of government security agencies and community vigilante groups must be commended, the government must ensure sustained peacekeeping presence and, most importantly, offer meaningful support to the returning villagers who are obviously starting life all over again.

As schools reopen, there is an urgent need for more than just regular classroom teaching. Specially trained teachers, guidance counsellors, and psychologists should be engaged and deployed to help redirect and rehabilitate the students. Many of these children have witnessed horror, burnt homes, killings, displacement, and the silence of ghost towns. The psychological scars are real and, if unattended, may fester into lifelong trauma.

These professionals should provide trauma-informed education, counselling sessions, and resilience-building programs that will help the children process their experiences, rebuild confidence, and find hope again. Beyond academics, they must be guided on how to overcome fear, reimagine a future beyond violence, and rediscover joy in learning and community life. In doing so, we not only restore their education but also secure the future of the community.

Furthermore, healing communities must go hand-in-hand with structured rehabilitation. Roads must be rebuilt, markets revived, schools renovated, health centres equipped, and farmlands supported with agricultural programs. Government and private stakeholders should launch empowerment initiatives, microcredit schemes, skill acquisition centres, and youth employment projects, to restore livelihoods and keep young people productively engaged. Without economic restoration, peace will remain fragile. It is only when security, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities are restored that communities like Orsu and Isseke will fully rise from the ashes of insecurity.

The courage of Orsu and Isseke should be a rallying cry for all of Ala Igbo. If these communities, once overrun and silenced, can rise again, then no corner of our homeland is beyond redemption. But they cannot walk this road alone. They need our leaders to speak, to commend, to encourage, and to stand with them.

May Ala Igbo experience lasting peace and security. Odoemela (ozoemena)!

. Appolos, a seasoned journalist, writes from Abuja.