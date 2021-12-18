Oromoni: Police release body to family after fresh autopsy

The Lagos State Police Command has released the remains of the late student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, Sylvester Oromoni, for burial.

The spokesman of the Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the release of the body of the student allegedly killed by seniors.

Ajisebutu said the release followed the conclusion of an autopsy on the corpse to ascertain the cause and nature of death.

Oromoni’s body was moved to Lagos State on Monday from Delta State for the autopsy at a public facility.

According to available information, The autopsy was carried out in the presence of five parties: the victim’s parents, parents of the accused students, school’s representatives, police investigators and representatives from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, who stood in for the Lagos State Government.

On Wednesday, the body was escorted back to Delta State where Oromoni will be laid to rest.