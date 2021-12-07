Oromoni: Mum claims son innocent as police interrogate indicted students

The Lagos State Police Command has begun the interrogation of three students of Dowen College named by a 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni, as having beaten him, which led to his death.

The students, whose arrest was confirmed by the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odunmosu, were named by Oromoni.

Oromoni told his relatives that senior students of the school beat him to stupor, leading to his ill health and eventual death.

According to available information, the quizzing of the three students had begun at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

The case is being handled by the Homicide Section.

The quizzing coincided with another denial by the mother of one of the indicted students, Edward Brown, that her son was involved in the bullying, beating and eventual death of Oromoni.

The distraught mother, Oluchi Sunday, stated that Brown’s name was not earlier mentioned, wondering why it was suddenly being bandied about on the social media, leading to her family coming constant and severe attacks from all corners.

On Monday, the families of Michael Kashamu and Ansel Temile also took to social media to exonerate their children of being culpable in the death of Oromoni.

The parents of the late Sylvester during an interview with some journalists stated that the deceased on his dying bed mentioned the names of the senior students of Dowen College, who tortured him and then fed him a substance by force.

But in a statement, Sunday denied her son’s involvement.

She said: “It has come to my attention that some individuals caused rumours to be peddled on social media platforms suggesting that my son Edward Brown is one of the students allegedly involved in the beating of the late Sylvester Oromoni Jr at a Dowen College hostel, which resulted in his untimely death.

“To set the record straight, I wish to bring the following facts to the public notice, which demonstrate that such rumours are false, malicious and lack any basis whatsoever: My son is a day student and has never been a boarder.

“Because my son is a day student, he was not on the school premises at the time when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Precisely in the night of November 21, 2021, during a weekend and so, could not have been in the hostel as alleged.

“In a social media post made on November 1, 2021, on the deceased’s elder brother’s Instagram page, greatoromonii, five names, including Dowen College were mentioned before the conclusion.

“My son’s name was not among those names.

“As a result of these false and malicious rumours, my son and I have been under constant attack via social media, with insults and threats being hurled at us daily.

“This has caused us much emotional distress and mental trauma.

“Therefore, on behalf of myself and my son, Edward Brown, I hereby demand that managers of social media and other platforms where the false and libelous rumours are circulating, immediately retract the offending posts and tender a public apology to us.

“In this regard, Gistlovers247blog, Nkechicatherine9, celebs_critique Nkanu TV, tamara_momotimi, etc, take notice.

“We commiserate with the Oromini family for the tragic loss of Sylvester Oromini Jr and pray for the repose of his soul.”