Oromoni: Five students, three hostel parents arrested — Dowen College

There are five students and three hostel parents in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command over the killing of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr..

This was disclosed by the Management of the school in a statement it issued on Sunday on the death of Oromoni.

In the statement addressed to parents and guardians of the school’s students, the Principal of the school said: “”Dear Parents/Guardians As we continue to commiserate with the entire Oromoni family, we also extend our condolences to our students, parents, staff and indeed the entire Dowen College family on the demise of our beloved son Slyvester.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to all our parents and guardians for their calls, messages, advice and encouragement as we navigate this difficult time together.

“We would also like you to know that we are working together with the relevant authorities and the Oromoni family to ensure that justice is seen and served in this matter. We understand and appreciate your anxiety and support. We plan to do all that we can to ensure that the education and future of our dear children is not mortgaged.

“Investigations are moving along and we continue to work with all the relevant authorities.

“1) So far all five of the children suspected have been remanded in custody as well as the three hostel parents. Please note this is NOT an admission of guilt or wrongdoing but part of their process.

“2) The school and members of the Oromoni family have met cordially with the Commissioner of Police to discuss the matter and the way forward.

“3) There will be an autopsy in Lagos and the school will have its own pathologist present as well. We pray that following the preliminary investigations the Ministry of Education will let us have a timeline for next term.

“4) The Board of Governors of the school is also willing to meet with representatives of our parents for discussions at the appropriate time. In addition, we wish to inform you that the school is revising and strengthening its Health and Safety Policies and procedures.

“To curtail any future reoccurrence of similar alleged incident. We will reeducate and reinforce culture and discipline and review our reporting and disciplinary procedures and sanctions for increased safety and accountability. Going forward it will not be business as usual. We solicit for your continued prayers, patience and understanding.”