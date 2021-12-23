Oromoni: Father expresses surprise over granting of bail to suspects

Sylvester Oromoni Snr, father of the late 12-year-old student of Dowen College in Lekki, Lagos State, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has expressed surprise over the bail granted five suspects in the trial of those who allegedly killed his son.

Oromoni spoke on the development on Wednesday when he addressed newsmen in Delta State, where he is based.

He said gave two reasons for his shock at the development.

One was that the bail was granted before the date for the consideration of the bail applications for the suspects and that it came before the completion of police investigation.

Oromoni insisted that the 21-day remand period granted the police to investigate the death of his son was not due until December 28, 2021.

He said: “The police are saying that they are not done with their investigation and granting these boys bail will not help with their investigation and they were even planning that after the 21 days if they are not done with the investigation, they will ask for an extension.

“We are surprised that they were granted bail when the days they gave them have not expired.

“As a parent, we are not comfortable with that, although we cannot question the judge.”

Oromoni added that the autopsy results are ready and will be made public in due time.

He also alleged that the school authorities in connivance with the parents of the accused may be working against his quest in seeking justice for Oromoni Jnr.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the Delta State Government to ensure that justice prevails on the matter.