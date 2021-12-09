Oromoni: Dowen parents at candlelight mull withdrawal of wards from school

Some parents of students of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State are said to be planning to withdraw their children from the school.

This was stated by some of the parents who spoke on Wednesday at a candlelight for slain Sylvester Oromoni.

The 12-year-old Oromoni was attacked by some of his seniors, which eventually led to his death.

The parents carried out the candlelight procession at the school dressed in black.

The procession, which began at about 6:30pm, saw the parents with different inscriptions on their t-shirts.

These included: “Dowen Parents Mourn” and “Love for Sylvester.”

The spokesperson of the parents, Oluwaseun Ajila, said of Oromoni’s death: “I am in shock and I am gradually coming out of the shock considering that Sylvester and my daughter were fun mates and they entered Dowen College the same time the same year.

“My trauma has been that it would have been anybody’s son or daughter, so I just really want to put the message out there that you have not been able to hear our voice loud and clear earlier does not mean in any way that Dowen parents support the act or event that happened.”

Another parent, who did not want her name in print, said the recent incident exposed several internal issues going on in Dowen College and some have also talked about pulling their children out of the school because they don’t know whether the school would be reopened anytime soon.