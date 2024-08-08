Oro festival: FUOYE urges female students, staff to stay indoors

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti has urged its female students and staff members living in Ikole campus to stay indoors from August 7 to August 9 due to the Oro festival.

The Senior Assistant Registrar of the university, Ibukunoluwa Alamu, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Oye-Ekiti.

“This is to inform all female staff members and students in the Ikole campus of the university that they are requested to stay indoors from August 7 to August 9 due to Oro festival, scheduled to hold in Ikole community.

“The Oro festival typically characterised by the presence of masked men and restrictions of movement of women, is an indigenous cultural tradition being observed in various Yoruba communities.

“The notice aims to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all female members of the university community during this period,” Alamu said.

She urged all affected individuals to comply with the directive and remain indoors for the duration of the festival.

