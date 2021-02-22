Nigerian Troops have nabbed 20 members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra after attacks on Soldiers and Civilians in Orlu.

The Nigerian troops in a joint operation involving the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigeria Police sustained raid operation in the axis after the killing of four soldiers on escort duties in the area by IPOB elements.

A top military intelligence officer told PRNigeria that the IPOB militia ambushed and killed the soldiers who were on the escort of the Director of Civil Affairs, Brigadier General HE Nzan, and his team on inspection of the Civil-Military Project at Nkwerre.

They also took away weapons and a vehicle belonging to the troops.

The source said: “Since the beginning of the year, the activities of IPOB militias through its untenable and unreasonable demand for secession, has adversely affected the security situation in the area.

“The activities of the threat elements have led to an increase in organised crimes such as armed robbery, car snatching, kidnapping, raping and sundry violent criminal acts.

“There have been attacks on civilians, police and military personnel on checkpoints and escort duty.

“Recall that troops of 34 Brigade in conjunction with the Imo State Police Command on January 22, 2021 carried out raids in Okporo/Ezenta and Akata axis of Orlu Local Government Area to recover the corpse of a police officer killed by IPOB elements.

“During the raids, one IPOB member was killed and a vehicle (Jeep) was recovered.

“Various IPOB training camps were also discovered and destroyed.”

Similarly last Wednesday, a raid operation was conducted in a forest close to Lilu village in Ihiala General Area of Anambra State by combined troops of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Police.

Thereafter, troops exploited further into the IPOB Camps.

The militia were suspected to have escaped with their dead colleagues and varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

PRNigeria gathered that items and equipment recovered from IPOB training camps included AK-47 rifles, locally-made pistols, dane guns, cartridge ammunition, IPOB flags, water pumping machine, military fragmental jackets and mobile handsets.

The suspects arrested and items recovered were handed over to the Police Headquarters in Owerri for necessary actions.

PRNigeria.