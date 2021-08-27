Orlando Pirates capture Akwa United defender

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signings of Olisah Ndah.

KickOff.com previously revealed the Buccaneers were close to securing the new addition to their squad which has now been confirmed.

The player has put pen to paper on a three-year deal as Pirates take aim at a DStv Premiership trophy tilt this season.

Ndah (23) – a central defender – joins from Nigerian Premier League champions Akwa United while Peprah is a striker and comes in from King Faisal FC of Ghana.

The Nigerian has two caps for the Super Eagles while Peprah (20) is yet to earn any senior national team caps.

“We are proud to announce the signing of Olisah. I would like to personally thank both Akwa United for the professional manner that they handled these transactions,” Floyd Mbele, the club administrator said.