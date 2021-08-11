Orlando Pirates assessing Nigerian talent

Orlando Pirates have welcomed Nigerian defender Olisa Ndah on trial ahead of a potential permanent move to the Soweto giants.

The defender is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders from the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Ndah helped secure a historic first league title for Akwa United in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 23-year-old produced several commanding displays on the way to Akwa United’s league title, resulting in qualification for the CAF Champions League.

Despite this, the Super Eagles international is now seeking the greener pastures of the South African PSL.

KickOff understood Ndah arrived in the country earlier this month to begin his trial period with the Buccaneers, but it is still unknown whether he has done enough to clinch a deal.

However, Akwa Coach Kennedy Boboye says he’s already preparing for life without one of their most prized assets who’s been tipped for a promising future with the senior Nigeria national team.

“We are already planning for the Champions League, and we might do so without him [Ndah],” Boboye told Global Sports this week.

“Honestly, when any of my players leave for a deal abroad, I usually don’t want to see them back in the league.”