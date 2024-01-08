Orji Kalu’s rice not from FG – Media Office

Senator Orji Kalu Media Office said the 30,000 bags of rice and cash donated by the Abia Lawmaker to 13 villages in Igbere community is not part of Federal Government palliative.

The clarification is contained in a statement signed by Emmanuel Odoemelam, in Aba, on Monday.

Odoemelam indicated: “The Senate Committee Chairman made the gesture out of his magnanimity as such has lasted since 1986 before he joined politics.

“He personally supervised the sharing formula of the largesse to make sure no group was short- changed.

“The palliatives were personally funded and not from the Federal government”.

Also Read:

Odoemelam added that Kalu had the human heart to make the lives of his constituents worth living.

“He is doing everything possible to reduce the pressure of the harsh economic situation on his constituents,” he restated.

Odoemelam advised those making insinuations to cease, but appreciate commitment toward enhancing the people’s wellbeing.

“When it is time to share constituency projects, such will be announced publicly.

“Kalu is a detribalised global citizen who thinks of humanity first as all categories of persons have felt his impact as a senator,’’ Odoemelam said.