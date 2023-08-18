Orji Kalu tasks Nigerians on court orders

Sen. Orji Kalu (APC- Abia) has appealed to Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of obeying court orders.

Kalu, who represents Abia North at the National Assembly, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja saying that obeying court orders would help in entrenching a fair and egalitarian society.

He decried incessant flouting of court orders, saying that it was not in the best interest of the country’s democracy.

“I appeal to all Nigerians in the public and private sector, vocational sector and street sector to imbibe the habit of obeying court orders.

READ ALSO:

“Everyone or anyone no matter how high or low will directly or indirectly need the court someday,’’ Kalu said

The former governor of Abia said that the civility of a man began with obeying court orders whether it was favourable or unfavourable.

‘’For any democracy to thrive, respect for the law and human rights, as well as adherence to institutions established to shape the country are key.

“Flagrant disregard for any of these often weakens the rule of law and also threatens human rights,’’ Kalu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria had in recent recorded incessant disobedience of court orders by some government agencies.