Orji Kalu salutes Gowon at 87

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday in Abuja congratulated the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), on his 87th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in his congratulatory message, described Gowon as a patriotic and genuine leader with passion for a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria.

According to Kalu, the former Nigerian leader has carved a niche for himself in leadership and humanity.

While acknowledging the contributions of the elder statesman to nationhood, Kalu said that Gowon is a role model and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

The former governor of Abia added that the good deeds of the former Head of State were worthy of commendation and emulation.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with (sic) family, friends, associates and well-wishers of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, on the occasion of his 87th birthday anniversary.

“The elder statesman has contributed immensely to the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“As a strong advocate of peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups in the country, (Gowon) is committed to the growth and progress of Nigeria.

“In view of his personality and goodwill, Nigerians will continue to celebrate the former Head of State in all his pursuits.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pray for longer life in sound health for the former Head of State.”