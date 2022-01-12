Orji Kalu renews call for postponement of APC National Convention

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, on Tuesday in Abuja renewed his call for the postponement of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, scheduled for February.

Kalu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Kalu was away to his country home in Abia State for the Christmas and New Year break.

Although the APC has fixed February for the convention, it is yet to select a date for the event.

Kalu said: “I still stand by my words that the APC convention should be postponed.

“I have a lot of respect for our people and they have to give me an alternative view to have a change of mind that what they are saying is real.

“What I am saying is a better atmosphere than what they are saying.

“I know what I am saying.

“They might not be seeing what I am seeing.

“As a party, we should not cause trouble for ourselves.

“I believe that the best thing to do is to protect democracy and our party, the APC.

“I also call on the National Executive Committee of the party to reaffirm our constitution to put a President of the Republic and President of the party.

“I want us to adopt the ANC method, where you might be president of Nigeria and not president of the party.

“So, I want us to test run it when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves in 2023, for Buhari to become president of the party and there will be president of the republic.”