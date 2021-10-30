Orji Kalu rejoices with Oba Akiolu of Lagos at 78

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, as an outstanding monarch with passion for the growth and progress of Lagos State.

Senator Kalu stressed that Oba Akiolu’s reign has brought tremendous development to Lagos State and its environ.

The former Governor commended the traditional ruler for his contributions to nation building in various capacities, adding that the paramount ruler is selfless and humble.

In a congratulatory message in commemoration of Oba Akiolu’s 78th birthday anniversary, Kalu prayed for longer life in sound health for the renowned monarch.

He said: “I felicitate with the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu on the occasion of his 78th birthday anniversary.

“As a notable monarch in Nigeria, the Oba of Lagos has sustained his contributions to national development through various platforms.

“The traditional ruler is respected for his boldness, selflessness and humility.

“Under his watch, the city of Lagos has witnessed robust transformation in all sectors of the economy.

“On this feat, I pray for longer life for the monarch on the revered stool of his forefathers.”

Kalu wished the traditional ruler a joyous birthday celebration.