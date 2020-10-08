The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzoh Kalu, has identified with the Nigeria Basketball Federation following its recent achievements, which have reinforced Nigeria as one of the emerging powerhouses in the world.

While hosting the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr. Musa Kida, in Abuja, Kalu said the recent achievements of the federation cannot be overlooked, describing it as an indication that Nigeria can rule the world.

The former Governor of Abia State, who masterminded Enyimba FC of Aba to a back to back CAF Champions League triumph, said: “I must commend you, members of your board and all stakeholders for what you have achieved so far since you came on board in 2017.

“It has been an exciting journey with many Nigerians really proud of what you have done in such a short time.

“Recently, the basketball culture has been growing in Nigeria, thanks to the successes being recorded by our national teams as well as grassroots programs being organized by your federation.”

In his response, Kida who recently retired as the Deputy Managing Director of Total Nigeria, thanked Kalu for his kind and inspiring words.

He said: “Words like these inspire us to double our efforts to achieve more despite all the challenges associated with sports in Nigeria.

“With better funding, support from individuals, government and corporate organizations, we can definitely do more.”

Kida reaffirmed his commitment to bring more laurels to Nigeria.

He said: “We have so many plans and lofty programmes at the grassroots level where talents can be discovered and the next generation of stars can be discovered.

“Sports is a multi-billion naira sector in Nigeria, which can be well harnessed to create jobs for millions.

“To make billions from sports, there is a need for serious investment by all and sundry.”