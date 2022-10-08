Orji Kalu mourns former PDP National Chairman, Ogbulafor

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Saturday in Abuja, commiserated with the government and people of Abia.

He said that the late politician contributed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, having served in various capacities in the political space.

The former governor of Abia conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Ogbulafor family and described the deceased as a notable political figure in the country.

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late politician.

He said, “I received with pain the news of the demise of former National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

“Having held various positions in the public sector, the deceased played notable roles in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ogbulafor family at this sorrowful moment.

“It is my prayer that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and repose the soul of the late politician”.

Kalu urged the Ogbulafor family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a purposeful life.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogbulafor, an Umuahia prince famous for claiming that the main opposition party would be in power for 60 years became PDP National Chairman on March 8, 2008.

He died in Canada on Friday at the age of 73.