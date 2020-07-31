The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the demise of elder statesman and Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi.

In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip, Kalu commiserated with the people and government of Ekiti State, family members, friends and associates of the late senator.

Acknowledging the contributions of the late politician to nation building, Kalu stressed that the deceased dedicated his life to the service of humanity.

While urging the Fasanmi family to uphold the worthy legacies of their late patriarch, Kalu noted that the political ideals and democratic values of late Pa Fasanmi would continue to speak for him.

He said: “The demise of Pa Ayo Fasanmi, a devoted Awoist and senator in the Second Republic is a big loss to the nation.

“The deceased was a selfless statesman whose philosophy was anchored on good governance and credible leadership.

“The late Pa Fasanmi played prominent roles in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The deceased was known for his patriotic and unbiased contributions to national discourse.

“The late politician will be remembered for his good deeds.”

The former governor prayed God to repose the soul of Pa Fasanmi and urged the deceased’s family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a purposeful life.