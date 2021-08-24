Orji Kalu greets Sultan Abubakar at 65

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar on his 65th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday in Abuja, described Abubakar as a patriotic statesman and bridge builder and urged leaders to emulate his outstanding attributes.

Acknowledging the role of the Sultan in promoting peace and unity across the nation, Kalu applauded the celebrant for his objective counsel on national issues.

He added that the Sultan’s fatherly role in advocating religious harmony is worthy of commendation and emulation.

Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join the Sultanate council and people of Sokoto State in celebrating Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar as he clocks 65.

“The Sultan has over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Before ascending the throne, the celebrant had built a distinguishing career in the military.

“As Sultan, he has consistently deployed his intellectual capacity and administrative acumen in steering the affairs of his domain.

“The celebrant deserves to be celebrated for his accomplishments in all facets of life.’’

The former governor of Abia prayed for longer reign for the Sultan.