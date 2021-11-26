Orji Kalu greets former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at 75

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary.

Acknowledging the contributions of the celebrant to nation building in various capacities, Kalu stressed that the former Vice President has contributed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

Kalu, while joining the government and people of Adamawa State in celebrating the statesman, wished the celebrant longer life in the service of humanity.

In a goodwill message, Kalu conveyed his best wishes to the family and associates of the celebrant.

He said: “I felicitate with former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary.

“Having served the nation in various positions, the former President has contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The former Vice President has carved a niche for himself in public service.

“As he attains this milestone, I pray to Allah to give him longer life in sound health.”

Kalu wished the celebrant a joyous birthday celebration.