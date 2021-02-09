Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Governor of Ekiti and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi on his 56th birthday anniversary.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, described the governor as a true progressive, whose political ideology is anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

The former governor of Abia urged Fayemi to sustain his accomplishments in politics, nation building and humanity.

According to him, the achievements of Fayemi in activism, politics and philanthropy, are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary.

“Your contributions to nation building in various capacities locally and internationally are tremendous and highly commendable.

“Having served as governor and minister and serving as governor, is a testament to your outstanding and selfless attributes.

“As you mark this glorious feat, I wish you continued success in life,” Kalu said.

Kalu also prayed God to grant the celebrant longer life in the service of the nation and humanity.