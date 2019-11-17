The Chief Whip of the Senate ,Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and other members of the Senate were among dignitaries who joined a host of other Alumni of the University of Maiduguri at its maiden End of Year Dinner, Awards Night held on Friday in Abuja.

The event, which took place on Friday at the prestigious International Conference Centre, had in attendance Governors, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and a host of many other personalities.

A high point of the event was when the event organizers reeled out the achievements of Kalu as Governor to the admiration of the guests.

Notably among the achievements mentioned was Dr. Kalu’s role as Governor in leading Enyimba Football Club of Aba to become two time back to back African Champions, a record which has remained unbroken till date.

The thousands of guests in the hall were sent to further admiration when the event organizers mentioned that both Kalu and Lawan shared the same room as students in the University of Maiduguri over 30 years ago.

The announcement was followed by encomiums of admiration and round of applause for the former Governor.

The event was organized to honour accomplished members of the University Alumni, including Governor Umaru Fintiri ( Adamawa State), Governor Babagana Unara Zulum (Borno State), Governor Abdulkadiri Mohammed (Bauchi State), Alhaji Mele Kyari (GMD/CEO NNPC), Alhaji Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice).