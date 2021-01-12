Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described Senate President Ahmed Lawan as a patriotic statesman, passionate about the welfare of Nigerians and growth of the nation.

Kalu, in a goodwill message on Tuesday to commemorate the 62nd birthday anniversary of the president of the senate, acknowledged Lawan’s invaluable contributions to nation building.

He commended Lawan for his exemplary leadership qualities anchored on fairness and equity.

Extolling the virtues of the senate president, the former governor of Abia stressed that the 9th Senate under the watch of Lawan had sustained giant feats in its duties and responsibilities.

Kalu urged politicians to emulate the outstanding leadership qualities of Lawan, adding that the president of the senate had over the years sustained his goodwill among his colleagues, followers and contemporaries.

“On behalf of the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I extend my warm greetings to the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan as he clocks 62.

“Mr President of the Senate, your good work in public service over the years, has earned you robust goodwill among Nigerians.

“The contributions of the National Assembly to nation building couldn’t have been possible without your inclusive and participatory leadership approach.

“As you continue to complement the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in advancing the cause of Nigerians, I am confident that the country will attain greater heights.

“On this occasion of your birthday anniversary, it is my prayer that God will grant you longer life and wisdom as you serve the nation.”

Kalu wished Lawan joyous and memorable celebration.