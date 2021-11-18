Orji Kalu calls for sack of Super Eagles coach, Rohr 

African Pillar of Sports, Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) to quickly find a replacement of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr over poor performance.

In a post he shared on his verified Facebook and Instagram accounts, Kalu said Nigerian soccer lovers don’t need further dissatisfaction from the performance of the coach.

He disclosed he refused to employ Rohr as Enyimba coach in 2003 because he didn’t have enough coaching skills to win trophies

He wrote: “In the last five years, we have wasted our time in football. There is nothing new we are doing any longer. To see a country with many professional players home and abroad struggling to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup is heartbreaking. Gernot Rohr is not a good coach and I don’t understand why he is still managing Super Eagles.

“When I was Governor, he applied to become employed as Enyimba coach. He was brought to Nigeria by Oscar Udoji but I refused to employ him.

“I am calling on the Chairman of NFF, Mr Amaju Pinnick to wake up and to quickly find a replacement for Rohr. We soccer lovers don’t need further dissatisfaction in a game, we have the capacity to make ourselves proud.

“If the problems you have this year are the same problems you had last year, then you are not a leader. You are rather a problem on your own that must be solved.

#OUK

#AfricanPillarOfSports”