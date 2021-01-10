The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, stormed Nkporo to attend the traditional wedding ceremony between Olumide Adewumi and Glory Nnenna Onuoha in Etiti Ama Nkporo.

The occasion, which was hosted in the home town of the Abia State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, attracted notable individuals.

Among them were the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah; Member representing Bende Federal Constituency and Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; and former Chief of Staff to the Abia State Government, Mascot Uzor Kalu.

Speaking during the breaking of kola, the Abia State Deputy Governor acknowledged all dignitaries present as he further expressed joy for the unity the marriage has brought to his community and his in-laws

In his Speech, the Senate Chief Whip showered praises on his friend, Adebayo, and the groom, Olumide Adewumi, for their decision to marry from his Senatorial District.

He extolled the confidence on the kindred and assured the bride and parents that they are safe in the hands of the groom.

Kalu said: “When I heard my brother is coming to take a wife from our locality, I said this man is very wise in his decision.

“I already told your in-laws that you’re the best to take this our daughter because you’re a good man and so is the same with my friend, Governor Adebayo, another good man.

“These two people know no tribe, tongue or religion.

“They understand we are human beings and that is what they believe.”

Kalu also extended his regards to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, through his deputy.

He restated his commitment to always pray for leaders and enjoined Chukwuemeka to work with Ikpeazu for the benefit of the people.

He said: :I thank the deputy governor for his time.

“He is a man that respects everybody and I want him to continue in that manner.

“To respect the community, respect the people of the state and the people of Nigeria.

“The deputy governor and I are very friendly.

“His boss, Dr, Okezie Ikpeazu, is also friendly with me because as a former governor, I have access to speak to both of them.

“Luckily, the deputy governor is my brother in Christ because we go to the same church.”