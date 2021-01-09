Janet Ademola, the sister of popular Nollywood actress, Folake Aremu, also known as Orisabunmi, is dead, The PUNCH is reporting.

The Yoruba genre actress’s sister died three days after her and two days after her elder brother and coach of Kwara Falcons Basketball Team, Steve Onishola, passed on.

According to The PUNCH, the news of the demise of Ademola, the last child of the family, was broken on Saturday by Gbenga Onishola, her nephew.

Ademola, who was mourning her sister’s death, had in an interview with The PUNCH on Friday described Orisabunmi as her best friend, a caring sister and a mother with a rare heart of love.