Orimolusi vacant stool: Ijebu-Igbo elders beg Gov. Amosun to intervene

Ijebu-Igbo Council of Elders has appealed to Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun to assist in resolving the crisis surrounding the vacant stool of the Orimolusi.

Prof. Layi Ogunkoya, Chairman of the Council, who addressed a press conference on Sunday in Ijebu-Igbo, said the governor’s intervention was necessary in order to solve the lingering crisi of the Orimolusi succession.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that since the demise of the last monarch of the town on May 24, 1994, the stool had remained vacant, the longest interregnum in the history of the town.

The 73 members of the Council of Elders, also appealed to the Awujale of Ijebu, as the consenting authority over the stool, to give his blessings to their “latest commitment” of installing a new monarch before the end of 2018.

Ogunkoya said that the council was set up on November 15, 2017, in a bid to facilitate the removal of all entanglements militating against the installation of a new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo.

He recalled that the town witnessed the first interregnum from 1887 to 1889, and the second, between 1905 and 1928.

Ogunkoya noted that the tussle had popularised the town, and “put her into avoidable, pitiful and embarrassing situations”.

He enumerated some of the situations to include incessant killings and wanton destruction of property, unbridled boundary encroachments, among others.

He said: “All these, among many others, too numerous to enumerate therein, are the lots of a great city, sliding down the aisle, mainly because of the absence of a unifying, coordinating and patrimonial headship.”

He called on all the members of the ruling house to align themselves with a view to settling all rancour out of court.

He said: “It is practically difficult, if not impossible, for feuding members of the same family or clan to return from court and still remain friends.

“It is on this premise that we crave the indulgence of the Ojuromi Ruling House and all concerned to tow the path of honour by eschewing bitterness and give peace a chance.

“Let them join the patriotic Ijebu-Igbo Council of Elders to prevail on combatants, litigants or contestants to sheath their swords and voluntarily agree to withdraw all ongoing pending court cases, in particular, the anticipated June 4th Supreme Court date.”

Ogunkoya assured Governor Amosun and the Awujale of a rancour-free intervention that would meet their expectations and those of the entire community.

He disclosed that a “small committee” would meet all litigants before the June 4 court date, to stress the need to withdraw all the cases.

He appealed to all concerned to put the interest and progress of the town above other pecuniary and self interest in order to achieve the desired goal