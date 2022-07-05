Origi joins AC Milan on free transfer

AC Milan has confirmed the signing of Liverpool cult hero, Divock Origi on a free transfer.

According to a club statement, the Italian champions have signed the Belgian on a four-year contract, which keeps the striker at the club until 30 June 2026 after leaving Liverpool upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

Origi’s contract is said to be worth around €3.5m per season with Milan states Sport Mediaset and the Serie A giant is said to be the only club the striker wanted to join this summer after rejecting an approach from Villarreal, reported Fabrizio Romano.

Origi leaves Liverpool after eight years having joined the Reds way back in 2014 and made 174 appearances for the Merseyside club. The Belgian will walk away from Anfield with 41 goals and 14 assists to his name and a legacy forever written in the history books.

The 27-year-old unexpectedly became a cult hero amongst Liverpool fans thanks to the many big moments the striker produced in a red shirt but the Belgian is now set for a new challenge in Italy where he will hope to establish himself as a starter and a big player for the Rossoneri.