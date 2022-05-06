Oriental Derby: Rangers International coach orders team to beat Heartland in Awka

Rangers International FC of Enugu coach, Abdul Maikaba has directed the club must beat their visitors Heartland FC of Owerri in the Nigeria Professional Football League match day 27 at Awka, Anambra.

Makaiba disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu Friday, saying that the club had no other option than to win and put pressure on the league leaders.

He said the match would be a tough one, knowing that Heartland FC must come with the mind set to revenge their first leg loss.

Rangers FC defeated their visitors Heartland FC 3-0 at the first leg of the league played on Jan. 21.

Maikaba said the first leg match and result were now of the past and that his players must up their game on Sunday to complete it double over their neighbours.

“This is the second leg, each game is different and comes with its antics and atmosphere, yes we get the result we prepared for at away but the battle is not over.

“I believed that we have prepared well for this match, because we know such games will be difficult.

“The match is a derby and the visitors must come smoking, especially bearing in mind that they lost to us at thier home,” Maikaba said.

Heartland will want to revenge their defeat at home but on our own part, we have a vision which is to pick three points in all our remaining matches of the season.

Maikaba said the club must go for three points each time to keep its hope alive, if not winning the league, getting a continental ticket.

He said the club management, technical crew and the players were not under any pressure of getting a good result from the remaining 12 matches of the season.

Rangers FC occupied the Fourth position on the 20-team log with 42 points behind Remo Stars who are on third with 43 points after 26 matches.