Organisers unveil plans on BOS Youth Cup 

The organisers of the maiden edition of Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu Youth Cup have unveiled plans on the tournament slated to kick off in November this year.

Speaking at press conference at the weekend in Lagos, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye said; the BOS Youth Cup like other youth-based strategies of Mr. Governor, is one of such opportunities for the youths of the state to explore, achieve their potentials and come into limelight.

His words;”Part of the vision of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration is to actively engage the teeming youths of the state for a more robust economic development. This is a deliberate policy of Mr. Governor due to the very important position the youth demographic occupies in the country’s population and when broken down to State, Lagos has the highest number of youth demographic in Nigeria, standing at 54 per cent.

“The BOS Youth Cup is a yearly tournament for promising football talents under the age of 21 The competition will engage youths across all Local Government Area/Council Development Areas within the state through a dedicated website www.bosyouthcup.com to draw the 20 participating teams to represent the 20 LGAs in the state.

He added that the tournament is designed to be ranked by the various football governing bodies with a view to making it an international event in the forthcoming years.

Twenty teams across Lagos State, according to the organisers, will slug it out in the maiden edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the final stage of the inaugural BOS Youth Cup is scheduled to take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, with the Governor handling the trophy to the winning team.